Volunteers from Kyiv are providing hundreds of meals each day for the beleaguered residents of the nearly destroyed village of Borodyanka, just outside Ukraine’s capital. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera and video editing by Pavel Suhodolskiy.
Kyiv Volunteers Organize Food Kitchens for Residents of Bombed Village
