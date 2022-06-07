Accessibility links

Erdogan Vows Military Operation Against US Kurdish Ally in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a major military operation against U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria whom Ankara considers terrorists. Analysts say Turkey believes it's in a strong position given that Washington needs Ankara to lift its threats to veto Sweden and Finland’s bids to join NATO. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.

