Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a major military operation against U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria whom Ankara considers terrorists. Analysts say Turkey believes it's in a strong position given that Washington needs Ankara to lift its threats to veto Sweden and Finland’s bids to join NATO. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Erdogan Vows Military Operation Against US Kurdish Ally in Syria
