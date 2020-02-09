Trump's Prospects on the Rise After Notable Week

There was a noticeable shift in the U.S. political landscape this week. President Donald Trump finally emerged from the battle over impeachment with rising poll numbers, while the Democratic Party presidential race was in disarray over a major election failure in Iowa. All of a sudden, Trump's reelection prospects appear more favorable than at any time during his presidency. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the political fallout from the impeachment saga and what it may mean for the November election.
Episodes
-
February 09, 2020
West Bank Palestinians Say Peace Further Away Than Ever
-
February 08, 2020
Godfrey Tsenengamu: Chamisa, Mnangagwa Should Meet
-
February 08, 2020
Yazidi Family Reunites in Germany After Five Years of Separation
-
February 08, 2020
Students Explore Virtual Reality
-
February 08, 2020
Hardliners in Zanu PF, MDC Blocking Chamisa, Mnangagwa Talks
-
February 08, 2020
Oscars Seen as Slow to Embrace Diversity