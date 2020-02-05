Accessibility links

Trump’s Third Annual Address Emphasizes Domestic Achievements

Trump's Third Annual Address Emphasizes Domestic Achievements
US President Donald Trump gave the third State of the Union address of his presidency Tuesday, just hours ahead of the close of his impeachment trial when the Republican-majority US Senate is expected to acquit him of charges he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress.

