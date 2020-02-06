Trump Acquitted of Both Charges in Articles of Impeachment
U.S. President Donald Trump was acquitted of the charges in both articles of impeachment Wednesday. The Republican-majority U.S. Senate voted 52-48 against Trump’s removal from office based on allegations he abused the power of the presidency and 53-47 against his removal for obstructing Congress
