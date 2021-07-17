Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

U.S Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan Raising Questions Over Filling Power Vaccum

U.S Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan Raising Questions Over Filling Power Vaccum
Embed
U.S Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan Raising Questions Over Filling Power Vaccum

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:44 0:00
Direct link

The U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is raising questions about who will fill the power vacuum left in America’s wake. In Moscow, Kremlin officials are skeptically eyeing recent Taliban advances — and how they might affect neighboring buffer states in Central Asia. Charles Maynes reports

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG