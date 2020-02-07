Tourists Visiting Hollywood for the Oscars Unconcerned About Coronavirus
As the number of U.S. cases of coronavirus continues to inch upward, some people are getting panicky. But the health scare doesn’t seem to impress many tourists visiting Los Angeles to watch the upcoming Oscars ceremony this weekend. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story narrated by Anna Rice
