Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Thousands Walk Streets of Ghanaian Capital to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

Thousands Walk Streets of Ghanaian Capital to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness
Embed
Thousands Walk Streets of Ghanaian Capital to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:25 0:00

Thousands of people marched the streets of Ghana's capital last week to raise awareness of breast cancer. Event organizers aimed to dispel myths about breast cancer in Africa and encourage early detection for a cure. Senanu Tord reports from Accra. (Camera: Senanu Tord and Samuel Mintah)

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG