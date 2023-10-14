Thousands Walk Streets of Ghanaian Capital to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness
Thousands of people marched the streets of Ghana's capital last week to raise awareness of breast cancer. Event organizers aimed to dispel myths about breast cancer in Africa and encourage early detection for a cure. Senanu Tord reports from Accra. (Camera: Senanu Tord and Samuel Mintah)
Episodes
-
-
October 13, 2023
Iran Warns Israel of 'Axis' Response as Fears Grow of Regional War
-
October 13, 2023
Gender Stigma Affects Mothers of Children With Cerebral Palsy
-
October 13, 2023
Turkey Faces Scrutiny for Hosting Hamas Leaders
-
-
October 12, 2023
Biden: 'We Have Israel’s Back' After Weekend Terror Attacks