Therapeutic Toy Helps Ukrainian Children Deal With War-Related Stress

Some 2 million Ukrainian children have been displaced by the war. For those forced to leave and those still in Ukraine the war can have severe psychological impacts. But a simple therapeutic tool is helping some kids cope. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story, narrated by Steve Baragona.

