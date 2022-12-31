Therapeutic Toy Helps Ukrainian Children Deal With War-Related Stress
Some 2 million Ukrainian children have been displaced by the war. For those forced to leave and those still in Ukraine the war can have severe psychological impacts. But a simple therapeutic tool is helping some kids cope. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story, narrated by Steve Baragona.
