The Inside Story-Ukraine Russia Crisis-Episode 25
The US and NATO send arms to Ukraine and troops to neighboring countries as 100-thousand Russian troops mass along the border. Find out where things stand from both sides of Ukraine's border and on the ground in and around Kyiv on The Inside Story-Ukraine Russia Crisis. Airdate: February 3, 2022.
