The Academy Inclusive to non- English Films
The night was characteristic with evenly distributed Academy Awards among men and women in many categories and, though minorities were mostly excluded, the South Korean film Parasite triumphed with four Oscars, including Best Director and Best Picture. Penelope Poulou tells us more.
Episodes
-
February 11, 2020
Is Zimbabwe Ready For Coronavirus Infections?
-
February 11, 2020
Presidential Debates, a Learning Experience for College Students
-
February 10, 2020
War-Weary Young Afghans Hit the Slopes
-
February 10, 2020
Efforts Intensify to Halt Coronavirus’ Spread
-
February 10, 2020
Next Stop in Democratic Nomination Contest: New Hampshire
-
February 09, 2020
North Korea Refugee Journeys Complicated by China Coronavirus Lockdown