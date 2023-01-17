Accessibility links

Terrorism Spreading From Burkina Faso to Northern Benin
Many more violent incidents linked to extremist groups occurred in Benin’s north last year than the government has officially acknowledged, a recent report found, as the country has become the new front line in the Sahel conflict. In northern Benin, reporter Henry Wilkins meets witnesses to attacks.

