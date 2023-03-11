Suspicious Voting Process at ZEC Offices in Bulawayo
There are many Zimbabweans in Bulawayo who are registering to vote and some of them have no specific addresses. This is happening at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices in the city where soldiers and prison officers also registered to vote in the forthcoming elections. Is this rigging?
Episodes
-
March 11, 2023
Basketball Africa League Kicks Off
-
March 10, 2023
Nelson Chamisa Campaigning Ahead of 2023 General Elections
-
March 10, 2023
Registering to Vote in 2023 General Elections
-
March 10, 2023
Ray of Light for Unpaid Tobacco Farmer
-
March 10, 2023
Thousands Displaced by '21 Volcano in DRC Remain Homeless
-