Suspicious Voting Process at ZEC Offices in Bulawayo

There are many Zimbabweans in Bulawayo who are registering to vote and some of them have no specific addresses. This is happening at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices in the city where soldiers and prison officers also registered to vote in the forthcoming elections. Is this rigging?

