Students Explore Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality, which immerses viewers in three-dimensional computer-generated worlds, is transforming many fields, from entertainment to education. Mike O'Sullivan reports from a California college, where students are exploring some new applications for so-called VR technology.
Episodes
-
February 08, 2020
Yazidi Family Reunites in Germany After Five Years of Separation
-
February 08, 2020
Hardliners in Zanu PF, MDC Blocking Chamisa, Mnangagwa Talks
-
February 08, 2020
Oscars Seen as Slow to Embrace Diversity
-
February 08, 2020
Annual Virginia Ice Sculpture Festival Attracts Carvers From All Over US
-
February 08, 2020
'I Never Joined Some Looters'
-
February 08, 2020
WHO: Too Early to Tell if Spread of Coronavirus Has Peaked