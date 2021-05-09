Student Newswire ...

Accessibility links

Student journalists across 23 campuses of California State University have played a crucial role in keeping other students informed during the COVID pandemic. Student newsrooms are now linked through an online newswire, pooling resources and sharing information across the expansive state.

