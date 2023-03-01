Accessibility links

South African Solar-Powered Cinema Inspires African Youth

A South African group is bringing films to African youth in impoverished areas with poor services through solar-powered, portable cinemas. The group, Sunshine Cinema, works in four countries aiming to inspire more youth on the continent through African films. Zaheer Cassim reports South Africa.

