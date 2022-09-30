South African Mines Turn to Renewables Amid Energy Crisis
South Africa, one of the continent's most industrialized nations, is facing the worst electricity blackouts in its history. One of South Africa's biggest industries — mining — is turning to solar power to keep operations running when power requirements fall short. Linda Givetash reports
