South Africa Illegal Mining ...
Illegal mining in South Africa is among the most lucrative on the continent, pushing miners to risk health and safety in mostly abandoned shafts. But the chance to strike it rich drives the miners, who are often armed to defend their illegal claims. Franco Puglisi reports from Johannesburg.
Episodes
-
September 08, 2020
Fly fishing Considered by Some At Most Artful Fishing Styles.
-
September 08, 2020
Somalia Healthcare Visits ...
-
September 08, 2020
Africa Distant Weddings Amid COVID Pandemic
-
September 07, 2020
Segregated Park ...
-
September 07, 2020
Post Convention Battleground States ....
-
September 07, 2020
Post Convention Battleground States ...