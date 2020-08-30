South Africa's Herman Mashaba Urges

Former Johannesburg mayor, Harman Mashaba, says South Africa should seriously consider freezing assets of all Zanu PF and top government officials in order to resolve the political crisis in Zimbabwe.

According to ENCA, Mashaba made the remarks when he launched his new political party, Action SA.

Mashaba, who is an immigration hardliner and former member of the opposition Democratic Aliance, said there is need to take tough measures against the Zimbabwean government as the political crisis continues in the country.

He is quoted as saying, "We must adopt the strongest and harshest policies against an oppressive government, and not punish the people of Zimbabwe. This should start by freezing the assets of ZANU-PF leaders in South Africa and banning them from entering our country until there is real reform in that beloved country.”

Mashaba said Action SA, which will contest the 2021 local government election, is convinced that there is a political crisis in Zimbabwe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already denied that the is a crisis in the country, calaiming that people being arrested are “terrorists”, who want to remove him from power unconstitutionally.

But some members of the ruling African National Congress in South Africa have acknowledged that Zimbabwe is facing a social, political and economic crisis.