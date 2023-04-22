Some Sudanese Flee Fighting, Some Stay as Conflict Rages
Civilians in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum are caught in the middle of fighting between rival military factions. Sidahmed Ibraheem reports from Khartoum. Idrissa Fall and Carol Van Dam in Washington contributed to this report, narrated by Salem Solomon. Camera: Sidahmed Ibraheem.
