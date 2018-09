Show more Show less

The Democratic Republic of Congo is known across the continent for its high-energy dance culture. The contemporary local pop dances that feature winding waist movements and stiff leg kicks have become famous. But some dance artists are focused on older styles of dance. Ballet Grand Danseurs is a Kinshasa-based group formed in 2011 to preserve the traditional dances of the Congo’s ethnic groups. Chika Oduah has this story from Kinshasa.