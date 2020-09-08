Somalia Healthcare Visits ...

Accessibility links

Somali health authorities say the number of maternal checkups and childhood vaccinations have plunged during the pandemic as many people fear catching COVID-19 at clinics and hospitals. Some worry the lack of medical care for pregnant women and children could result in a wave of common diseases

