Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Social Distancing Makes People Socially Distant

Social Distancing Makes People Socially Distant
Embed
Social Distancing Makes People Socially Distant

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:44 0:00
Direct link

Of all the changes the COVID Pandemic has forced on the world, the sense of isolation can be one of the most challenging. And it turns out that according to psychologists who study the effects of isolation on mental health, all that social distancing has literally made us socially distant.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG