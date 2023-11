Snakebite Risk Worsens in Eswatini Because of Antivenom Scarcity

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Eswatini has eight species of highly venomous snakes and a mostly rural population of 1.2 million people. When these reptiles bite people, it can be deadly, especially when antivenom is scarce. VOA’s Nokukhanya Musi reports from Manzini. Producer: Keith Lane. Camera: Samkeliso Sibandze.