Shelter on the Line
211 is a non-emergency telephone line connecting people to social services like food programs, financial assistance, and housing. This documentary depicts the formidable resilience of 211 operators who are on the front lines, doing everything in their power to provide resources for the vulnerable
Episodes
-
January 15, 2022
The Power of Choice
-
January 15, 2022
Six Stars to Watch at the Africa Cup of Nations
-
January 15, 2022
Tunisian Police Fire Water Cannon at Protesters
-
-
-
January 14, 2022
Dictators Face a Democratic Backlash, Says Human Rights Watch