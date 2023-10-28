Sengezo Tshabangu on Endorsing Candidates for December Parliamentary Elections
Sengezo Tshabangu, who has recalled some Citizens Coalition for Change parliamentarians and councillors claiming that he is the party's interim secretary general, says specific people will endorse candidates for the forthcoming by-elections. He speaks with Ezra Sibanda about this and other issues
