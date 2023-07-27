Schools, Educational Aspirations Crushed in Ukraine War Zones
Thousands of schools have been damaged and hundreds destroyed during Russia’s war on Ukraine. And for many students living near the battle zones, getting an education has become a near impossibility. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports with Yevhenii Shynkar from Lyman, Ukraine. WARNING: Graphic images
