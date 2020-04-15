Accessibility links

A Salon Owner Closes Her Salon, and Then Gets Creative

COVID-19 has forced many small business owners to put their American Dream on hold. While countless brick and mortar stores have closed their doors during the pandemic, some owners are finding new outlets for their entrepreneurial spirit. From St. Louis, Missouri, Jordan Wyatt reports.

