Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Rwanda's New 'Gorillagram' to Promote Citizen Participation in Gorilla Conservation

Rwanda's New 'Gorillagram' to Promote Citizen Participation in Gorilla Conservation
Embed
Rwanda's New 'Gorillagram' to Promote Citizen Participation in Gorilla Conservation

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:20 0:00
Direct link

There are only about 1,000 mountain gorillas left in the wild and they live in only three countries — the DRC, Rwanda and Uganda. To encourage tourists and locals to help protect the endangered gorillas, Rwanda has turned to social media platform Instagram with a project they call GorillaGram.

See comments

There are only about 1,000 mountain gorillas left in the wild and they live in only three countries — the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda. To encourage tourists and locals to help protect the endangered gorillas, Rwanda has turned to social media platform Instagram with a project they call GorillaGram. Senanu Tord reports from Kinigi, Rwanda. Videographer: Senanu Tord

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG