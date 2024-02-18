Accessibility links

Russian Authorities Detain Mourners Paying Tribute to Navalny

Russian Authorities Detain Mourners Paying Tribute to Navalny

Russian authorities are detaining people mourning the death of opposition leader Alexey Navalny. He died in custody at an Arctic Circle penal colony late last week. Western leaders blame Russia. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

