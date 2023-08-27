Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Russia Says Genetic Testing Confirms Prigozhin’s Death

Russia Says Genetic Testing Confirms Prigozhin’s Death
Embed
Russia Says Genetic Testing Confirms Prigozhin’s Death

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:11 0:00

Russia says the remains of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, were confirmed among the dead from a fatal plane crash last week in Russia. The country’s Investigative Committee said genetic testing verified his identity. Prigozhin failed to incite an uprising against the Kremlin

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG