Russia Blames Kyiv for Crash of Military Transport Plane It Claims Carried Ukrainian POWs

Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of shooting down a military transport plane that Moscow said was carrying 74 people, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were set to be swapped for Russians held by Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials did not immediately confirm or deny the Russian claim but said it was investigating the crash of the Il-76 transport carrying the POWs along with a crew of six and three escorts.

“We currently do not have reliable or comprehensive information on who was on board the plane or in what number," Ukraine's main intelligence directorate said in a statement.

Video of the crash posted on social media showed a plane falling from the sky on its side before crashing into a massive fireball as it hit the ground in Russia’s snowy, rural, western Belgorod region.

Russia’s defense ministry said, without providing evidence, that Russian radar registered the launch of two missiles from Ukraine’s Kharkiv region that borders the Belgorod territory and called it a “terrorist act.” Russia said the crash occurred just hours ahead of an agreed-upon prisoner exchange, one of numerous swaps the two warring countries have carried out during their nearly two-year war.

Firefighters, ambulances and police rushed to the site of the crash in the Korochansky district of Belgorod, the state news agency Tass reported, citing a local emergency services official.

SEE ALSO:

Two news agencies, The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse, said they could not independently verify the Russian claims that Ukraine shot down the aircraft.

Russia also reported destroying a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region earlier Wednesday, in addition to intercepting four drones over the Oryol region in western Russia.

Russian forces carried out a massive missile attack Tuesday on Ukraine, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said killed at least 18 people.

The worst-hit areas were the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Tuesday that more than 130 people were injured, and that the attack damaged 139 homes.

He said the Russian attack utilized 40 missiles, calling the barrage “another combined attack attempting to bypass our air defense system.”

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down about half of the missiles.

Some material for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.