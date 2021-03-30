Accessibility links

Dealing With World's Great Naval Powers in Past 37 Years ...
Retired Admiral James Stavridis spent 37 years in the military serving in NATO and as head of the US Southern Command. He has spent his career dealing with the world’s great naval powers. VOA’s Jela de Franceschi spoke with him about the current state of affairs between Beijing and Washington.]

