Republic of Congo’s Traditional Fish Smoking Threatens Forests
The Congo Basin, which spans six African countries, is home to the world's second-largest rainforest. In one of the states, the Republic of Congo, burning basin wood for traditional fish smoking threatens to accelerate deforestation. Researchers are looking at ways to counter these effects

