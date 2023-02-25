Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Remember Mnangagwa, Lorinda Mphoko Jive ...

Remember Mnangagwa, Lorinda Mphoko Jive ...
Embed
Remember Mnangagwa, Lorinda Mphoko Jive ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:29 0:00
Direct link

Flashback ... ULorinda Mphoko, wife of then Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, dancing with Emmerson Mnangagwa on February 25, 2017, in Matobo at an event to mark the 21st February Movement. The late former President Robert Mugabe sacked Mnangagwa a few months later for undermining his authority.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG