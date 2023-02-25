Remember Mnangagwa, Lorinda Mphoko Jive ...
Flashback ... ULorinda Mphoko, wife of then Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, dancing with Emmerson Mnangagwa on February 25, 2017, in Matobo at an event to mark the 21st February Movement. The late former President Robert Mugabe sacked Mnangagwa a few months later for undermining his authority.
Episodes
-
February 25, 2023
Youth on Drug Abuse
-
February 25, 2023
Russia's War in Ukraine Still Impacting Food Security: Aid Organizations
-
-
February 24, 2023
Low Kariba Dam Levels Cause Power Outages in Zambia, Zimbabwe
-
February 24, 2023
Ukrainian Teacher Helps Keep Mariupol Schools Alive
-
February 24, 2023
Calm Returns to Poland-Ukraine Border Prepared for New Wave of Refugees