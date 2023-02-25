Remember Mnangagwa, Lorinda Mphoko Jive ...

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Flashback ... ULorinda Mphoko, wife of then Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, dancing with Emmerson Mnangagwa on February 25, 2017, in Matobo at an event to mark the 21st February Movement. The late former President Robert Mugabe sacked Mnangagwa a few months later for undermining his authority.