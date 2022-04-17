Accessibility links

Relatives of Slain Elvis Nyathi Urge Him to Punish His Killers from His Grave

Furious relatives of Elvis Nyathi, who was killed by a vigilante group in South Africa, urge him to punish his assailants from his grave. Nyathi's grandmother, aunt and other relatives made these remarks while they were placing dirt on his casket.

