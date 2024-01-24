Protests Outside Harare Court Over Job Sikhala Trial
Some political activists affiliated to the Citizens Coalition for Change and Sikhala Solidarity Movement protesting outside a Harare court demanding the release of Job Sikhala, was on Wednesday found guilty of inciting violence together with former parliamentarian Godrey Sithole. (VOA)
Episodes
-
January 24, 2024
Peaceful Protest Outside Harare Court
-
-
January 24, 2024
Blinken Demonstrates US Commitment to Africa Amid Other World Crises
-
January 24, 2024
Hozi Innovator Impresses Young Zimbabwean
-
January 24, 2024
Mobile Hairdresser Expanding Business
-
January 24, 2024
Hozi Innovator Cofounder on Youth Training Programs
Forum