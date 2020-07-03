Accessibility links

Post-COVID Office Space

Post-COVID Office Space ...
Post-COVID Office Space ...

Infographics, temperature checks at the entrance, infra-red lamps and mobile-app-operated elevators – post-COVID office spaces are going to change dramatically, experts say. The majority of offices in the US remain empty and architects are busy working on new office space standards.

