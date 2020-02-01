Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Pompeo to Visit Ukraine With Boss Embroiled in Impeachment Trial

Pompeo to Visit Ukraine With Boss Embroiled in Impeachment Trial
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:59 0:00
Direct link

Pompeo to Visit Ukraine With Boss Embroiled in Impeachment Trial

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting Ukraine for two days of talks that began Thursday, as President Donald Trump remains embroiled in an impeachment trial that revolves around his actions toward Kyiv. Pompeo faces delicate talks with Ukraine's president, whose phone conversation with Trump back in July is at the heart of accusations the president obstructed Congress and abused his office when he allegedly asked Ukraine to investigate a political rival. VOA's Mariama Diallo has more.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG