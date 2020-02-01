Pompeo to Visit Ukraine With Boss Embroiled in Impeachment Trial

Show more Show less

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting Ukraine for two days of talks that began Thursday, as President Donald Trump remains embroiled in an impeachment trial that revolves around his actions toward Kyiv. Pompeo faces delicate talks with Ukraine's president, whose phone conversation with Trump back in July is at the heart of accusations the president obstructed Congress and abused his office when he allegedly asked Ukraine to investigate a political rival. VOA's Mariama Diallo has more.