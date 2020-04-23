Accessibility links

Pompeo: the WHO Failed to Call Out China on COVID-19 Origins

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended President Donald Trump’s decision to stop funding to the WHO for 60-90 days, saying WHO officials have not publicly pressed China about the origins of the coronavirus. Global health experts have criticized Trump’s move. VOA's Cindy Saine reports.

