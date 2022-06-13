Police Arrest 8 Suspected Criminals, Recover Property Worh US$500,000

Accessibility links

Zimbabwe Republic Police over the weekend arrested 8 suspected members of a gang of criminals that have been involved in a number of armed robberies and burglaries around the City of Bulawayo. Property worth US$500,000 was recovered.

Zimbabwe Republic Police over the weekend arrested 8 suspected members of a gang of criminals that have been involved in a number of armed robberies and burglaries around the City of Bulawayo. Property worth US$500,000 including cars, TV sets, Fridges etc have been recovered and police confirmed several guns were also recovered. Bulawayo Police spokesperson, Inspector Abednicho Ncube, couldn’t neither confirm no deny that the arrested people were involved in the gruesome murder of Citizens Coalition for Change member, Langelihle Dube, who was butchered by unknown assailants at his home in the city.

