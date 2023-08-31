Accessibility links

73 People, Some of Them Zimbabweans Die in Apartment Inferno in Johannesburg

73 People, Some of Them Zimbabweans Die in Apartment Inferno in Johannesburg
South African police say 73 people, some of them believed to be Zimbabweans, died in an inferno at an apartment in Johannesburg early Thursday morning. Survivors say a large number of them jumped off windows and escaped with minor injuries. Some are hospitalized. Thuso Khumalo reports …

