Past Year Brought War to Middle East
This past year has been one of the most momentous years in Israel’s history, from the massive protests against the judicial overhaul to the Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel and the war in Gaza. For many Israelis and Palestinians, life will never be the same. Linda Gradstein reports. Camera:Ricki Rosen
