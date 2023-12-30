Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Past Year Brought War to Middle East

Past Year Brought War to Middle East
Embed
Past Year Brought War to Middle East

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:43 0:00
Direct link

This past year has been one of the most momentous years in Israel’s history, from the massive protests against the judicial overhaul to the Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel and the war in Gaza. For many Israelis and Palestinians, life will never be the same. Linda Gradstein reports. Camera:Ricki Rosen

See comments

Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG