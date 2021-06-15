Accessibility links

Pan African Game Changers Donate US$1,000 for Drilling Borehole At Somnene Clinic

Pan African Game Changers (PAGC) has donated US$1,000 for the drilling of a borehole near Somnene Clinic being constructed by villagers in conjunction with Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. PAGC responded to a call for help made on VOA Studo 7 by the villagers. (Video: Ezra Tshisa Sibanda)

