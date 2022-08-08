Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

For Beirut Residents, Damaged Grain Silos Are Symbols of Trauma

For Beirut Residents, Damaged Grain Silos Are Symbols of Trauma
Embed
For Beirut Residents, Damaged Grain Silos Are Symbols of Trauma

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:26 0:00
Direct link

A debate rages in Lebanon over what to do with the heavily damaged grain silos that bore the brunt of a massive port explosion in 2020. Two years later, victims and relatives fight to preserve the collapsing silos as a reminder of the need for accountability. Jacob Russell reports from Beirut.

See comments

A debate rages in Lebanon over what to do with the heavily damaged grain silos that bore the brunt of a massive port explosion in 2020. Two years later, victims and relatives fight to preserve the collapsing silos as a reminder of the need for accountability. Jacob Russell reports from Beirut.

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG