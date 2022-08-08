A debate rages in Lebanon over what to do with the heavily damaged grain silos that bore the brunt of a massive port explosion in 2020. Two years later, victims and relatives fight to preserve the collapsing silos as a reminder of the need for accountability. Jacob Russell reports from Beirut.
For Beirut Residents, Damaged Grain Silos Are Symbols of Trauma
