Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Oscars Seen as Slow to Embrace Diversity

Oscars Seen as Slow to Embrace Diversity
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:28 0:00
Direct link

Only two of the 20 actors and actresses nominated for an Oscar this year are minorities, and no women were nominated in the Best Director category. Upon announcing the Oscar nominations, actress Issa Rae made a point of that by remarking, “Congratulations to those men.” But why is this happening?

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG