Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Audio menu
Internet TV
Home
News
Africa
USA
World
Health
Live Talk
Live Talk TV
Live Talk
Studio 7
Studio 7
News in English
Ndebele
Shona
Login / Register
More
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Latest Show
More TV
Program Index
Live Talk TV
VOA60 Africa
VOA60 World
VOA60 America
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
Latest Program
Nhau dzeShona
Upcoming
19:00 - 19:30
Nhau dzeShona
19:30 - 20:00
Indaba zesiNdebele
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
Latest Program
Studio 7
Upcoming
19:00 - 20:00
Studio 7
Zimbabwe DTH
Zimbabwe DTH
Latest Program
More Radio
Program Index
Studio 7
Live Talk
ZimPlus
English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Video
Episodes
About
What Is the National Rifle Association
1 hour ago
Get Adobe Flash Player
Embed
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:01:41
0:00
Direct link
270p | 2.8MB
360p | 3.4MB
720p | 11.7MB
1080p | 10.6MB
What Is the National Rifle Association
Facebook Forum
Episodes
March 25, 2018
What Is the National Rifle Association
March 25, 2018
Not All US Students Support Tighter Gun Laws
March 25, 2018
Zimbabwe Doctors Still On Strike ...
March 25, 2018
Porn Star Expected to Dish on Alleged Trump Affair Sunday
March 25, 2018
Street Musician Doing What He Knows Best ...
March 25, 2018
Thousands in US March, Speak Out for Gun Law Reforms
See all episodes
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Facebook Forum