Nigerien Soldiers Announce the Removal of President Mohamed Bazoum

A group of Nigerien soldiers appeared on the West African nation’s national television late Wednesday announcing the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum from power, hours after the president was held in the presidential palace. The soldiers said all institutions had been suspended.

