Nigerian Youth Hold Vigil for Student Killed by ISIS Affiliate
Nigerian youth have held a vigil for a student killed last month by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province, a breakaway Boko Haram group. The militants released a video showing the gruesome execution of 22-year-old Ropvil Daciya, who the group kidnapped on January 9 on his way to Jos to Maiduguri.
Episodes
-
February 05, 2020
Divided by Religion and Geography, Iraqi Activists Press On for Change
-
February 05, 2020
Trump’s Third Annual Address Emphasizes Domestic Achievements
-
-
February 05, 2020
Acquittal Expected as Trump Impeachment Trial Draws to a Close
-
February 04, 2020
Nigerian Women Break Taboos to Learn Self-Defense
-
February 04, 2020
CDC: US Preparing For Potential Pandemic