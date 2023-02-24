Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Nigerian Students Evacuated From Ukraine Study Online After Russia's Invasion

Nigerian Students Evacuated From Ukraine Study Online After Russia's Invasion
Embed
Nigerian Students Evacuated From Ukraine Study Online After Russia's Invasion

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:51 0:00
Direct link

Nigerians made up the largest number of sub-Saharan African students in Ukraine when Russia invaded a year ago, forcing thousands to flee. Despite the war, universities in Ukraine and Nigeria have teamed up to help those students complete their degrees. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja, Nigeria.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG