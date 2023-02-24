Nigerian Students Evacuated From Ukraine Study Online After Russia's Invasion
Nigerians made up the largest number of sub-Saharan African students in Ukraine when Russia invaded a year ago, forcing thousands to flee. Despite the war, universities in Ukraine and Nigeria have teamed up to help those students complete their degrees. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja, Nigeria.
Episodes
-
February 24, 2023
US Aid Commitment to Ukraine Largest Since US War in Iraq
-
February 23, 2023
Irate Vendors on Rampage ...
-
February 23, 2023
Protesting Vendors ...
-
February 23, 2023
Angry Vendors Protesting Against Eviction ...
-
-